Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,378 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 301.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,999,000 after buying an additional 4,817,233 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 167.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KHC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.79. 652,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,252,453. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

