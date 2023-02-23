Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €146.00 ($155.32) and last traded at €146.20 ($155.53). Approximately 8,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €147.60 ($157.02).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($207.45) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($281.91) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($244.68) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €133.21. The company has a market capitalization of $921.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

