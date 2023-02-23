IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) is Metavasi Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Metavasi Capital LP grew its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. IAC makes up approximately 4.5% of Metavasi Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Metavasi Capital LP owned approximately 0.18% of IAC worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of IAC by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 719,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Shares of IAC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 126,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $117.84.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

