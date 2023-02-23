IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Down 7.7%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating) was down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 37,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.96, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$11.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.69.

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 43.13%. The business had revenue of C$7.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

