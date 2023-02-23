IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the period. IDACORP comprises 1.5% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 1.28% of IDACORP worth $63,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in IDACORP by 107.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $3,923,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 17.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.78. 23,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average is $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

