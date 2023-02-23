IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 137.94% and a negative net margin of 989.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Price Performance

IDBA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.07. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $18.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

