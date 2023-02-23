IDEX Market Cap Hits $45.57 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, IDEX has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $45.57 million and $9.51 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00425875 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.21 or 0.28210723 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

