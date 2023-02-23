IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Shares Down 5%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13. 156,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 176,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

IM Cannabis Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $12.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112,673 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Baader Bank INC lifted its holdings in IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in IM Cannabis by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 987,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 244,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

