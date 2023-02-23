IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Raised to $25.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.71% from the stock’s current price.

IMAX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.04 on Thursday. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $953.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in IMAX by 1,905.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in IMAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

