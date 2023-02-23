ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 9.1%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 2,874,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,928,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in ImmunityBio by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

