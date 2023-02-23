Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFNNY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.81) to €45.00 ($47.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.17) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Infineon Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $40.05.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This is a boost from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.40%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

