Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.06)-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $365-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.25 million.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 4,646,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Infinera Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

