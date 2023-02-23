Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.06)-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $365-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.25 million.
Infinera Stock Performance
Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 4,646,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.43.
Institutional Trading of Infinera
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinera (INFN)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.