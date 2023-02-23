Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.24

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.

Infinya Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94.

Infinya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinya Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.