Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE IR traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,016. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand
In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,075,000 after buying an additional 4,423,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $187,291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.