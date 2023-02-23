Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,016. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,075,000 after buying an additional 4,423,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $187,291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.