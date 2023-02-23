Insider Buying: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Purchases 675 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director Anna T. Locke purchased 675 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $27,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,181.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,646. The firm has a market cap of $324.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $57.98.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFST. StockNews.com cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.