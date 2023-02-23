Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 3,206 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 3,206 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $18,787.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,940.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 3,483 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $19,539.63.

On Monday, February 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $10,960.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $13,880.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $14,480.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $15,420.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $14,260.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $15,140.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $15,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $14,780.00.

Backblaze stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.47. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

