Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Limoneira Trading Up 2.8 %

LMNR stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. 59,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.65 million, a PE ratio of -250.62, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -499.92%.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

