Insider Selling: Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) COO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

RUSHA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.95. 227,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $62.20.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 154.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Further Reading

