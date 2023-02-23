Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CEO Sells 13,288 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Guest sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $801,000.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,723. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $90.29.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,785,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 965.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.