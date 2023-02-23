Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CEO Sells 13,288 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Guest sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $801,000.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,723. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $90.29.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.
