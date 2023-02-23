Insider Selling: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,213,846 shares in the company, valued at $9,740,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, February 6th, White Pine Llc sold 52,484 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $262,420.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, White Pine Llc sold 25,302 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $124,738.86.

Zevia PBC stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,304. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $289.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZVIA shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Zevia PBC by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

