Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Purchases 400 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 38,237 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.62 per share, for a total transaction of $4,918,042.94.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 22,026 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,789,152.38.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.26. 320,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,590. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $132.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $750,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

