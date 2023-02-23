Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,764,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,580,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $144,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

