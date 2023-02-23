Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-376 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.72 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.43-$3.51 EPS.

IART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.17.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $56.01. 176,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,444. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,589 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,579,000 after buying an additional 54,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

