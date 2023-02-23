Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,673,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 31,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.62. 22,824,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,123,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.