Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,673,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.50. 17,509,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,026,902. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

