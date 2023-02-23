Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.