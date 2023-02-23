Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,029 ($24.43) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($24.27) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,368 ($16.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,300.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,236.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The company has a market cap of £3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.99. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 937 ($11.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,867 ($22.48).

In other news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,131 ($13.62) per share, for a total transaction of £90,480 ($108,959.54). In related news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,131 ($13.62) per share, for a total transaction of £90,480 ($108,959.54). Also, insider William Rucker purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($17.58) per share, with a total value of £102,200 ($123,073.22). 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

