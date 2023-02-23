International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.39

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.39 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 97.80 ($1.18). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 97.80 ($1.18), with a volume of 54,257 shares trading hands.

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.46. The company has a market cap of £212.50 million, a P/E ratio of 454.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65.

About International Personal Finance

(Get Rating)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.