Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,899,000 after buying an additional 2,469,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,661,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,271,000 after buying an additional 155,672 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,039,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares during the period. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.50. 152,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,007. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

