Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Stake Lowered by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBE. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

Shares of PBE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.34. 1,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,513. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

