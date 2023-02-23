Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 58,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 25,798 shares.The stock last traded at $116.74 and had previously closed at $114.34.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

