Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 23rd (ABX, ACVA, ADSK, ALIM, AMWL, ANF, AUPH, BBWI, BLCO, BMBL)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 23rd:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. National Bank Financial currently has a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $320.00 price target on the stock.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. Wolfe Research currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.