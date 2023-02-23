Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 849,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,008 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 67,329 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 237,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

