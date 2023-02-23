Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

