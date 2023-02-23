Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $36.54. 554,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.56 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,829.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,432,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

