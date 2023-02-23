Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $27.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IONS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.24. 174,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,467. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -297.56 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.