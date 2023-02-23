IOTA Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $700.24 million and $12.37 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013122 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000151 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
IOTA Coin Trading
