iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.69 and last traded at $39.69. 1,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.97% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

