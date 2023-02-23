IPVERSE (IPV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $467.10 Million

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $603,752.40 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

