iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Alesco Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $251,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 266.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 190,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 492,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,670,757 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

