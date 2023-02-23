iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 14,616.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EEMV opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49.

