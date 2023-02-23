iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Lessened by VPR Management LLC

VPR Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 857,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 6.1% of VPR Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. VPR Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $27,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $139,724,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 662,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,893. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.