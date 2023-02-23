iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,892 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.27% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

INTF stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $28.35.

