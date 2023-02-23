iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Trading Down 1.5%

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.01 and last traded at $84.08. Approximately 7,284,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 8,639,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.37.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68.

