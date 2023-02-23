iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Acquired by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF makes up about 5.1% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,013. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.02.

