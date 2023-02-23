iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.77

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.77 and traded as low as $25.30. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 356,661 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 123,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.