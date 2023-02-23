iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Bought by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,212 shares during the quarter. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 1.69% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:NYF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.37. 470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,478. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

