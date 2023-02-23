iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after buying an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,149 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after acquiring an additional 666,578 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after acquiring an additional 497,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,022,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $221.75 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

