iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,362,000 after buying an additional 207,085 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,904,000. Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,389,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,782,000 after purchasing an additional 71,005 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $231.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

