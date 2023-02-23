iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.91 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.60.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.